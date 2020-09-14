Monday with Manny: Coach reflects on win, team & looks ahead
With time to review film from the Miami Hurricanes’ 31-14 opening win against UAB, coach Manny Diaz shared his insight Monday morning on 560 AM.And he generally struck a very upbeat tone.Of QB D’Er...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news