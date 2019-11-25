Monday with Manny: Coach says to point the finger at him off loss to FIU
Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz spoke more Monday morning on 560 AM about the shocking loss to FIU.With a chance to review the film, was this a team that was ready to go?“Obviously we weren’t,” D...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news