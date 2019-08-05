Monday with Manny: On the scrimmage, and QB battle comes down to this week
The Hurricanes held their first scrimmage of the fall on Sunday night - it was closed to the public and media.On Monday morning coach Manny Diaz went in-depth on the evening’s work on 560 The JOE.O...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news