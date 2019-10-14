Diaz on Monday afternoon: Jarren Williams "did a little" in practice
Coach Manny Diaz spoke more on Monday afternoon about the quarterback situation
Jarren Williams, of course, won the job to start the season but then was replaced against Virginia Tech after a poor start to that game. N’Kosi Perry came in and threw for 422 yards and four TDs vs. the Hokies, then helped UM to a win over top 20 Virginia on Friday night with Williams held out of practice during the week with a shoulder issue.
Diaz said that Williams “did a little last night” in practice off the injury
“Has to have confidence in himself that he’s back, back in prep mode,” Diaz said, adding he wants to see “urgency” in his return to work.
Physically how much better is Williams than last week?
“We’ll find out Tuesday, because last night was just a light practice,” Diaz said. “We’ll see.”
Was Williams available to play on Friday night?
“There was a package we could have used for Jarren, for Tate (Martell), for Carson Proctor,” Diaz said. “It was all depending on what was going on in the game and what we wanted to do.”
Diaz said he’s seen a lot of development in the decision-making by Perry under Dan Enos and that he went through his progressions well.
Diaz also said on Monday morning that Williams remains the starter but that he has to “prove he’s ready to go. If he’s not we have all the faith in N’Kosi to get it done.”
* How does Diaz view Martell now? As a WR who can play QB from time to time?
“He is learning the nuance of playing wide receiver - but he’s a team guy, can take snaps at quarterback,” Diaz said.
Diaz also said he sees Martell sticking at UM.
“Tate is enjoying being here, wants to be on a winning team and do whatever it takes to help us win,” Diaz said.
* With Georgia Tech up next and UM a heavy favorite, Diaz said, “Everybody feels good about the result Friday, the way we played, persevered, found a way to win in the fourth quarter which we had not done to this point. When we came back yesterday we put that game behind us, time to work on Georgia Tech.”
* Trajan Bandy was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week. Among his plays on Friday night was a sack that helped end Georgia Tech’s final drive to try and win the game.
“Congratulations to Trajan who has been working hard and I thought played his best game Friday night,” Diaz said.
* Diaz said freshmen WR Jeremiah Payton and TE Larry Hodges are in line for potential redshirts.
Of freshmen LB Sam Brooks and DE Jahfari Harvey, Diaz said with the departures next season at both LB and DE that both players need to be ready to go and therefore could get some experience in more games this year.
* Diaz said he thought safety Bubba Bolden played well on Friday night.
“He brings athleticism, understands (the defense),” Diaz said. “Bubba has been a big shot in the arm for our defense.”
* Diaz said the “leadership was much better this week,” and pointed to LB Shaq Quarterman, LB Mike Pinckney, CB Trajan Bandy and DE Jon Garvin as defensive leaders.
“You have to have guys who demand accountability from others,” Diaz said, adding “Offensively that’s still coming.”
He said WR KJ Osborn, Deejay Dallas and Corey Gaynor are offensive leaders.
DIAZ MON. AM: JARREN STARTER IF PROVES HE IS READY TO GO
Coach Manny Diaz weighed in Monday on 560 AM regarding the QB situation.
Jarren Williams, of course, won the job to start the season but then was replaced against Virginia Tech after a poor start to that game. N’Kosi Perry came in and threw for 422 yards and four TDs vs. the Hokies, then helped UM to a win over top 20 Virginia on Friday night with Williams held out of practice during the week with a shoulder issue.
Now?
Diaz said Williams remains the starter.
“It’s what I’ve been saying all along,” Diaz said. “Jarren Williams is our starter but it’s still up to Jarren to come back from issues he’s been dealing with and come back with the adversity of what he faced in the Virginia Tech game and prove he’s ready to go. If he’s not we have all the faith in N’Kosi to get it done.”
Diaz added that in addition to Williams needing to show he’s healthy that he has to show “if he’s ready to bounce back, in essence.”
“When you’re the quarterback everyone is watching everything you do," Diaz said. "The idea of getting back in there, get back on the horse, `Hey let’s ride.’ Once he’s ready for that, let’s go.”
Of Perry’s performances, Diaz said, “It lets us know what we’ve been saying all along is we can win games with N’Kosi. Kosi just beat the 20th ranked team in the country, the week before led a 28-point comeback.”
Of the win over the Cavaliers and the biggest change in the team, Diaz said, “Well, defensively we had a great effort out there, guys really put it on their backs to get us the win. But overall as an entire team we were the team that made the plays in the fourth quarter. We’d been in all these tossup tight games. Our offense had trouble moving down the field, then go down the field in the fourth quarter, get 10 points. Defensively to make it stand up - I just thought the will of the team to get the victory in front of our fans, that proved to be the difference.”
What was the new role Diaz took on with the defense last week?
“(Coordinator) Blake Baker called the plays and I thought he called a great game,” Diaz said. “The biggest thing was just in practice. There had to be someone who all the players could connect to, because for whatever reason it had just not happened. Maybe just adding a different layer of accountability to players on that side of the ball, making them feel how they are all depending on one another for each other’s success. We were going to play better anyway, that wasn’t who we were against Virginia Tech.”
The bottom line for this team right now?
“Everyone knows how close we are to having a much, much better record,” Diaz said.
* Gregory Rousseau started for the first time and was dominant.
“Greg’s been coming and coming,” Diaz said. “Greg in terms of his understanding of the structure of the defense - defensive end now is almost like playing outside linebacker because of the zone reads … now that he’s out there you see his ability grow.
“He’s an example of creating an elite player here from Dade County and really has been exciting to see him progress and develop.”
* Diaz said Bubba Baxa getting benched on field goals/PAT’s last game doesn’t mean he won’t be on the field again this weekend.
“The competition continues going forward,” Diaz said.
Turner Davidson kicked last game, but he’s been the No. 3 kicker on the depth chart - No. 2 Camden Price was unavailable the last two games but will be back for Georgia Tech.
“We’ll really have a three-man competition during the course of the week to see who trots out there on Saturday,” Diaz said.
* Miami’s a heavy favorite against struggling Georgia Tech at home this coming weekend.
“The one constant has been this is a team that has fought for each other if you look at the energy on the sideline, the way guys stay after it, it’s a team that doesn’t flinch,” Diaz said. “I thought the demeanor between the team and fans in the fourth quarter was unbelievable (vs. UVA), to see the guys finally get the reward of victory was amazing. Now we get another shot on Saturday. You come watch a game, you’re coming to watch a team that fights, that plays with a lot of pride to be a Miami Hurricane.
“Now as the execution starts to improve this team has a chance to be what we thought all along it can be. Offensively there’s a couple of shots we missed in that game in the first half that could have created some major separation on the scoreboard. We know those things are there. The execution can be fine-tuned. As long as the effort and fight travels we know we’ll be tough to beat every weekend.”