Coach Manny Diaz spoke more on Monday afternoon about the quarterback situation

Jarren Williams, of course, won the job to start the season but then was replaced against Virginia Tech after a poor start to that game. N’Kosi Perry came in and threw for 422 yards and four TDs vs. the Hokies, then helped UM to a win over top 20 Virginia on Friday night with Williams held out of practice during the week with a shoulder issue.

Diaz said that Williams “did a little last night” in practice off the injury

“Has to have confidence in himself that he’s back, back in prep mode,” Diaz said, adding he wants to see “urgency” in his return to work.

Physically how much better is Williams than last week?

“We’ll find out Tuesday, because last night was just a light practice,” Diaz said. “We’ll see.”

Was Williams available to play on Friday night?

“There was a package we could have used for Jarren, for Tate (Martell), for Carson Proctor,” Diaz said. “It was all depending on what was going on in the game and what we wanted to do.”

Diaz said he’s seen a lot of development in the decision-making by Perry under Dan Enos and that he went through his progressions well.

Diaz also said on Monday morning that Williams remains the starter but that he has to “prove he’s ready to go. If he’s not we have all the faith in N’Kosi to get it done.”

* How does Diaz view Martell now? As a WR who can play QB from time to time?

“He is learning the nuance of playing wide receiver - but he’s a team guy, can take snaps at quarterback,” Diaz said.

Diaz also said he sees Martell sticking at UM.

“Tate is enjoying being here, wants to be on a winning team and do whatever it takes to help us win,” Diaz said.

* With Georgia Tech up next and UM a heavy favorite, Diaz said, “Everybody feels good about the result Friday, the way we played, persevered, found a way to win in the fourth quarter which we had not done to this point. When we came back yesterday we put that game behind us, time to work on Georgia Tech.”

* Trajan Bandy was named ACC Defensive Back of the Week. Among his plays on Friday night was a sack that helped end Georgia Tech’s final drive to try and win the game.

“Congratulations to Trajan who has been working hard and I thought played his best game Friday night,” Diaz said.

* Diaz said freshmen WR Jeremiah Payton and TE Larry Hodges are in line for potential redshirts.

Of freshmen LB Sam Brooks and DE Jahfari Harvey, Diaz said with the departures next season at both LB and DE that both players need to be ready to go and therefore could get some experience in more games this year.

* Diaz said he thought safety Bubba Bolden played well on Friday night.

“He brings athleticism, understands (the defense),” Diaz said. “Bubba has been a big shot in the arm for our defense.”

* Diaz said the “leadership was much better this week,” and pointed to LB Shaq Quarterman, LB Mike Pinckney, CB Trajan Bandy and DE Jon Garvin as defensive leaders.

“You have to have guys who demand accountability from others,” Diaz said, adding “Offensively that’s still coming.”

He said WR KJ Osborn, Deejay Dallas and Corey Gaynor are offensive leaders.