Monday with Manny: I don't expect more opt outs besides Roche, Phillips
When the Miami Hurricanes face off against Oklahoma State in the Cheez-It Bowl Dec. 29, neither team will be at full strength.Both teams already have some key opt-outs.For the Cowboys it’s first-te...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news