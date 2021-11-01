Monday with Manny: #of transfer portal guys we want still to be determined
It's been quite a turnaround for Manny Diaz and this Miami Hurricanes football team.After a 2-4 start, and with six straight Power Five losses, UM has now upended top 20 ranked teams in back-to-bac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news