Diaz: Jordan "is healthy," wants team built by recruiting, not transfers
In the Miami Hurricanes most recent game against Virginia, star tight end Brevin Jordan was out recovering from a shoulder injury while a host of Canes didn’t play due to COVID-related issues - DB ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news