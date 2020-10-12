Monday with Manny: Team sees now where line is drawn between us and Clemson
Heading into Miami’s game at Clemson on Saturday night, there was a lot of chatter about UM finding out how big the gap was between the two programs.The final result, of course, was a 42-17 Tigers ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news