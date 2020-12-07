Monday with Manny: This is just a launching point, not as good as it'll be
Despite 15 players missing the game at Duke on Saturday night, and despite the team missing two weeks due to a COVID-19 shutdown, the Canes came out firing on all cylinders and routed Duke 48-0 on ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news