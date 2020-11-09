Monday with Manny: We're getting players back off unavailability list
Miami Hurricanes coach Manny Diaz’s team had some issues on defense in last weekend’s 44-41 win over NC State.But, yet again, UM found a way to win.The team’s now 6-1 with remaining games at Virgin...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news