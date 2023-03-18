Junior third baseman Yohandy Morales delivered a walk-off double in the bottom of the ninth, lifting Miami to a 4-3 victory over the 17th-ranked Virginia Tech Hokies Friday evening.

On Saint Patrick’s Day, the Hurricanes used a little bit of Mark Light Magic.

CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The Cardiac Canes did it again.

“I told Zach [Levenson] in the dugout, ‘Don’t even get your things. You’re not coming up to bat,’” Morales said.

With the Hurricanes (12-6, 3-1 ACC) and Hokies (12-5, 1-3) deadlocked in the ninth, Miami didn’t lean on the luck of the Irish.

But rather the Hurricanes’ Pied Piper.

After sophomore Edgardo Villegas was hit by a pitch, Morales ripped an opposite-field rocket into the right-center field gap.

Villegas flew around the bases and slid across home plate, sending Mark Light Field into a frenzy.

The Hurricanes poured out of the first-base dugout and chased Morales into left, dumping coolers full of water in celebration of their second walk-off win of the season.

“It’s a top-two moment in my baseball career,” Morales said. “We’re a family. We stick together and we have each other’s backs. It was amazing experience to come through for our team.”

While Morales was the Hurricanes’ hero, relievers Chris Scinta and Carlos Lequerica came up clutch out of the bullpen.