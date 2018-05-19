After 25 years, head coach Jim Morris had just one request for the pregame festivities for his final regular season game at Mark Light Field.

It was that his six-year-old son, Will, throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch.

Little did Morris or his Hurricanes know, it would be one of few pitches thrown on the afternoon.

Miami’s regular season finale with Boston College was cancelled in the third inning due to heavy rain, but even the soggy weather could not dampen the spirits on a day where the Hurricanes’ skipper was saluted in a sendoff at The Light in front of 3,275 fans.

Morris was feted by Director of Athletics Blake James, famed public address announcer Jay Rokeach – in his 50th season serving as PA voice – as well as former infielder Wicho Hernandez, who all delivered pregame remarks while a crowd of roughly 40 former players gathered near the pitching mound as part of the ceremony.

The 2018 Hurricanes presented Morris with a home plate decorated with his accomplishments, while Hernandez presented him with a dish on behalf of his former players to hold his two national championship rings, from 1999 and 2001.

Five Hurricanes were honored with end-of-year awards:

· Senior Michael Burns won the Bob Werner Award, given annually to the player who most exemplifies the quality of a winner. Burns also won the Arnold Novins Award, given annually to the team’s “fan favorite” as voted on by the fans.

· Senior Jeb Bargfeldt won the Ron Fraser Award, given annually to Miami’s top pitcher.

· Freshman Isaac Quinones won the Rookie of the Year Award, given annually to Miami’s top newcomer.

· Freshman Freddy Zamora won the Hurricane MVP Award, given annually to the Hurricanes’ most valuable player.

· Junior Danny Reyes won the Home Run Champion Award, given annually to the team’s top home run hitter of the spring.

The Hurricanes next travel to Durham, N.C., for the 2018 ACC Baseball Championship at Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The full bracket for the ACC Championship, including opponents and matchup times, will be released Sunday, May 20.