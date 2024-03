CORAL GABLES, Fla. — The University of Miami track and field team started the 2024 outdoor season and first day of the Hurricane Invitational Friday morning at Cobb Stadium.

Five Hurricanes broke into the school’s outdoor top-five list in multiple events.

Florida State transfer Milton Ingraham II threw 58.20m in his signature event, the men’s discus, for a second-place finish. Ingraham’s throw now puts him at third all-time in outdoor school history.