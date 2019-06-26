N.C. DE commits to Canes "out of blue"
Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek High School DE Quentin Williams called Miami coach Jonathan Patke and committed on Sunday ... and announced the commitment publicly today.“I was waiting on a picture to...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news