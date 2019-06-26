News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-26 14:31:56 -0500') }} football Edit

N.C. DE commits to Canes "out of blue"

Bk8fnjvvegxglne7gtrl
Matt Shodell • CaneSport
@canesport
Managing Editor

Charlotte (NC) Mallard Creek High School DE Quentin Williams called Miami coach Jonathan Patke and committed on Sunday ... and announced the commitment publicly today.“I was waiting on a picture to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}