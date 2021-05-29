Name, Image, Likeness: No cap on what a guy like D'Eriq King can make
Name, Image and Likeness.It’s been called the Wild West for states that allow for it starting July 1.With no national or NCAA legislation, State of Florida players are among those set to take advan...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news