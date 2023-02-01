News More News
National Signing Day Announcement Guide

Adam Friedman • Rivals.com
National Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsFriedman
Adam Friedman joined Rivals.com as the East Coast Recruiting Analyst in 2012 and covers D1 CFB recruits from SC to Maine & out to PA & WV. Media requests- RivalsFriedman@gmail.com

Some of the traditional National Signing Day luster has worn off over the past few years thanks to the Early Signing Period. But there are a few big-time prospects that haven't made their decisions just yet. Expect more drama, hat ceremonies, commitment videos, televised announcements and some major underclassmen commitments for the late signing day on Wednesday.

Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern) on Wednesday.

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Finalists: Louisville, Kentucky, Michigan State

FutureCast: 75% Kentucky, 25% Louisville

*****  

Finalists: Georgia, USC

FutureCast: 71% Georgia, 29% USC

Related content: Respect My Decision Podcast: Interview with Duce Robinson's father

COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS

Committed to: Auburn

More: Sean Williams chats with Lewis on decision

*****

Committed to: Penn State

More: Adam Friedman's analysis

*****

Committed to: Maryland

More: Ryan Wright's breakdown

*****

Committed to: UCF

More: Ryan Wright's analysis

*****

Committed to: Oregon

More: Adam Gorney's analysis

*****

Committed to: South Carolina

More: Adam Friedman's coverage of the announcement

*****

Committed to: USC

More: Lyons pulls off stunner

*****

Committed to: Georgia

More: Ryan Wright's analysis

*****

Committed to: SMU

More: Ryan Wright's thoughts

*****

Committed to: Mississippi State

More: Cole Patterson's analysis

*****

Committed to: Michigan State

More: Ryan Wright's thoughts

*****

Committed to: Arizona State

More: Four-star QB Jaden Rashada's recruiting saga ends at ASU

*****

Committed to: Indiana

More: 2023 pass rusher Desirrio Riles commits to Indiana

*****

Committed to: Arkansas

More: Nick Harris' thoughts

*****

Committed to: Kentucky

More: Clint Cosgrove's thoughts

*****

Committed to: North Texas

*****

Committed to: Ole Miss

*****

Committed to: Purdue

More: 2023 Three-Star ATH Mondrell Dean Commits To Purdue

*****

Committed to: Nebraska

More: Steve Marik's thoughts

