National Signing Day Announcement Guide
The first day of the Early Signing Period is on Wednesday and it has become the biggest day on the football recruiting calendar, replacing February's National Signing Day. A majority of big-time prospects will sign with their future program on Wednesday and Rivals.com will have wall-to-wall coverage of all the twists and turns. Expect hat ceremonies, commitment videos and plenty of televised announcements.
Here’s our guide on when and how to watch announcements from the nation’s top prospects (all times Eastern).
*****
*****
TUESDAY, DEC. 19
Time: 10 a.m.
Finalists: Arkansas, Missouri, Auburn, LSU
FutureCast: 67% Arkansas, 33% Missouri
*****
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Finalists: Syracuse, Florida State, Colorado
FutureCast: 71% Syracuse, 14% Texas, 14% Ole Miss
*****
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 20
Time: 9 a.m.
Finalists: South Carolina, Louisville
FutureCast: 60% South Caorlina, 40% Texas A&M
*****
*****
*****
Time: 10 a.m.
Finalists: Auburn (verbally committed), Alabama
*****
Time: 11 a.m.
Finalists: Florida (verbally committed), Florida State, Auburn
*****
Time: 11 a.m.
Finalists: Clemson
*****
Time: Noon
Finalists: Ohio State (verbally committed), Florida State, Miami
*****
Time: Noon
Finalists: South Carolina (verbally committed), Maryland
*****
Time: Noon
Finalists: Purdue (verbally committed), Syracuse
*****
Time: 1 p.m.
Finalists: Alabama (verbally committed), Florida
*****
Time: 1 p.m.
Finalists: Miami (verbally committed), Alabama
*****
Time: 1:15 p.m.
Finalists: Florida, Ole Miss, Vanderbilt
*****
Time: 1:15 p.m.
Finalists: Florida State (verbally committed), Miami
*****
Time: 1:30 p.m.
Finalists: Ohio State (verbally committed), Oregon, Missouri
*****
Time: 1:40 p.m.
Finalists: Florida (verbally committed), Auburn, Ohio State
*****
Time: 2:30 p.m.
Finalists: Minnesota (verbally committed), Ohio State
*****
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: Georgia (verbally committed), LSU
*****
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: Wisconsin, Maryland
*****
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: Mississippi State, Arkansas, Louisville, Memphis
FutureCast: 100% Mississippi State
*****
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: Michigan State, Stanford, Illinois, Michigan
FutureCast: 100% Michigan State
*****
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: Alabama (verbally committed), Florida
*****
Time: 3 p.m.
Finalists: North Carolina, N.C. State
*****
Time: 3:15 p.m.
Finalists: Duke (verbally committed), Clemson
*****
Time: 4 p.m.
Finalists: Texas A&M, NC State, Georgia Tech
FutureCast: 50% Michigan State, 33% Texas A&M, 17% South Carolina
*****
Time: 4 p.m.
Finalists: Texas A&M, Alabama, Texas, Oregon, Clemson
FutureCast: 100% Texas A&M
*****
Time: 4 p.m.
Finalists: Virginia, Virginia Tech, Nebraska, Miami, Duke
*****
Time: 4 p.m.
Finalists: Florida (verbally committed), Texas A&M
*****
Time: 5:30 p.m.
Finalists: Oregon (verbally committed), Nebraska
*****
Time: 6 p.m.
Finalists: Florida State (verbally committed), Miami
*****
*****
Time: TBD
Finalists: Michigan, Maryland, Minnesota, Rutgers
FutureCast: 100% Michigan
*****
Time: TBD
Finalists: Syracuse, Michigan State, Florida
*****
Time: TBD
Finalists: Ohio State, USC
FutureCast: 50% Ohio State, 50% Nebraska
*****
Time: TBD
FutureCast: 100% Alabama
*****
THURSDAY, DEC. 21
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Finalists: Oklahoma State, Wyoming, Connecticut, Colorado State, Arkansas State
*****
Time: 9 p.m.
Finalists: Oregon, Washington
FRIDAY, DEC. 22
Time: TBD
Finalists: Texas A&M, LSU, Auburn
FutureCast: 67% Auburn, 33% Texas A&M
COMMITMENTS/SIGNINGS
Committed to: Texas
Texas flips Rivals250 safety Xavier Filsaime from Florida
ORANGEBLOODS.COM: Instant Analysis: Filsame is a big one