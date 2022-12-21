Alabama and Georgia stay at the top

Georgia five-star commit Damon Wilson (Rivals.com)

*****

Longhorns rising

Texas had a relatively quiet National Signing Day, but it did land a commitment from Rivals250 linebacker Tausili Akana out of Utah. The Longhorns currently sit at No. 3 in the team rankings, their highest ranking since the 2012 class. This Texas recruiting class is highlighted by No. 1 overall prospect Arch Manning, but he isn't the only five-star headed to Austin. Former Texas A&M commit Anthony Hill, the top-ranked linebacker in the Rivals250, committed to the Longhorns last week and signed with Texas on Wednesday. Manning and Hill are just two of the eight signees Texas has in the top 100 of the Rivals250. Receiver Johntay Cook, running back Cedric Baxter, cornerback Malik Muhammad, defensive end Colton Vasek, safety Derek Williams and receiver Ryan Niblett are just some of the signees Texas fans will become familiar with when they arrive in Austin.

*****

Oregon crashes the top 10

*****

Ohio State slightly off the pace

*****

The U is back … at least on the recruiting trail

Miami is working desperately to hold on to five-star Cormani McClain, and if it can this will likely end up as Miami's first top-five recruiting class since 2008. McClain, the No. 1 defensive back in the Rivals250, opted not to sign with the Hurricanes on Wednesday and there is a lot of speculation that Alabama and Colorado could be working to flip him at the last minute. Mario Cristobal and his staff did reel in Rivals250 defensive back Damari Brown on Wednesday and signed their five-star offensive line commits Francis Mauigoa and Samson Okunlola. If McClain does sign with Miami, the Hurricanes will have signed six prospects in the top 100 of the Rivals250, with defensive end signee Rueben Bain sitting at No. 102. Linebacker Malik Bryant sits at No. 48, receiver Nathaniel Joseph is at No. 90 and No. 97 defensive end Jayden Wayne rounds out the group.

*****

The rest of the top 10 and other big movers