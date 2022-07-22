NBA Summer League Recap: Four Miami Hurricanes Flash

The NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas, NV gave hundreds of players - drafted or undrafted, rookie or experienced - an opportunity to prove their worth to coaches and scouts from all 32 teams.

For four Miami Hurricanes men's basketball alumni, that 10-day event was just what they needed to get some recognition.

Miami undrafted guards Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty made their first appearances at the professional level with the Detroit Pistons. Dewan Hernandez postponed his brief run with the Vaqueros de Bayamon in Puerto Rico to play with the Milwaukee Bucks. Lastly, former UM captain Dejan Vasiljevic made his way from Australia to the Phoenix Suns.

Sam Waardenburg, who was part of the Canes program for five years, joined the Dallas Mavericks team before sustaining a minor injury during training camp. Waardenburg chose to rest up, as he prepares to play for the Cairns Taipans of the NBL.



Moore stole the show amongst the former Canes, averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games. He closed out the Summer League in style, scoring 21 points - 16 in the fourth quarter - and adding 8 assists in Detroit's final game.