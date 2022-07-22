 CanesCounty - NBA Summer League Recap: Four Miami Hurricanes Flash
The NBA 2K23 Summer League in Las Vegas, NV gave hundreds of players - drafted or undrafted, rookie or experienced - an opportunity to prove their worth to coaches and scouts from all 32 teams.

For four Miami Hurricanes men's basketball alumni, that 10-day event was just what they needed to get some recognition.

Miami undrafted guards Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty made their first appearances at the professional level with the Detroit Pistons. Dewan Hernandez postponed his brief run with the Vaqueros de Bayamon in Puerto Rico to play with the Milwaukee Bucks. Lastly, former UM captain Dejan Vasiljevic made his way from Australia to the Phoenix Suns.

Sam Waardenburg, who was part of the Canes program for five years, joined the Dallas Mavericks team before sustaining a minor injury during training camp. Waardenburg chose to rest up, as he prepares to play for the Cairns Taipans of the NBL.

Moore stole the show amongst the former Canes, averaging 9.3 points, 6.8 rebounds and 2.8 assists in four games. He closed out the Summer League in style, scoring 21 points - 16 in the fourth quarter - and adding 8 assists in Detroit's final game.

Moore's playmaking abilities were in full display during the event, as it was in his sole season at Miami. He finished fifth in assists per game amongst all players.

McGusty made his presence felt during the later part of Detroit's Summer League run. In four games, the All-ACC first-team guard averaged 5.5 points and 2.5 rebounds.

His scoring touch was not the same as it was during Miami's elite-eight run, but McGusty showed his ability to be a rotational player.

Hernandez played a big role for Milwaukee, starting in all five games. The 59th overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft recorded 8.4 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. His most impressive performance came against Dallas, putting up 13 points and seven rebounds.

Hernandez scored in double-figures twice.

Vasiljevic didn't get much action with Phoenix, surprising considering his impressive professional resume in the NBL.

His most notable moment were knocking down two three-pointers in the final two minutes against the Mavericks. He finished that game with six points, two rebounds, and a steal.

Having just signed a three-year contract extension with the Sydney Kings, expect to hear more of the Australian native soon.

