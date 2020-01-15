With tough upcoming games against Florida State and Duke, the Canes will now have to upend one of those top 10 teams to avoid a 2-6 start in conference play.

That's because UM fell to 2-4 in the ACC Wednesday evening at NC State with an 80-63 loss.

The Canes controlled the early part of the game but never led by more than six, and a 10-0 Wolfpack run ended the half with UM down eight points, 33-25. Miami missed its final eight shots of the half.

Miami never got closer than four points the rest of the way (that was in the first two minutes of the second half), and the biggest deficit was 20, 77-55.

With 12:48 left Miami trailed by 10 and it was never single digits the rest of the way.

The Canes were led by three players in double figures - Chris Lykes with 20 (on six of 14 shooting and he had five turnovers), Rodney Miller with 16 (on six of eight shooting and with seven rebounds) and DJ Vasiljevic with 16 (on four of nine shooting and with seven rebounds).

It was sloppy on both ends of the floor for UM, with Miami turning the ball over 15 times (compared to seven for NC State) and there also was some suspect defense and shot selection.

The Wolfpack made 47.5 percent of its shots (nine of 20 three pointers) while UM hit on 36.4 percent (three of 16 from long range).

Miami also only had three assists in the game; NC State had 14. And the Wolfpack blocked seven shots.

Miami did have the rebounding edge, 40-34.