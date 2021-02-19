Nebraska TE "surprised, happy" to add Miami offer
Bellevue (Neb.) West High School TE Kaden Helms added a Miami Hurricanes scholarship offer Feb. 13 - UM joins a 20-strong list that includes the likes of Oklahoma, Michigan, Florida State, Nebraska...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news