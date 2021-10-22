Nelson not 100 percent healthy, "a lot I want to improve"
As QB Tyler Van Dyke said earlier this week, the Canes felt like they could have put up 60 or 70 points instead of 42 against North Carolina last weekend if the team was clicking on all cylinders.O...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news