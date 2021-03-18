Nelson up to 315 pounds, down to 16 percent body fat, talks OL competition
As a freshman in 2019, LT Zion Nelson struggled as part of an overall unit that gave up 51 sacks.But he made big strides last season, packing on weight and emerging as arguably the most consistent ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news