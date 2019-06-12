Nev. TE: UM offer was "eye opener"
Henderson (Nev.) Liberty High School Class of 2021 TE Moliki Matavao already lists 35 scholarship offers, and that includes Mimi - the Canes offered after coach Stephen Field evaluated him in the s...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news