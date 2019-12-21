News More News
2019-12-21 football

New 2020 offer goes out: Ga. CB planning January visit

Gary Ferman • CaneSport
Gary Ferman has been covering the Hurricanes since he walked into Howard Schnellenberger's office in 1979 and was told the Canes were on a collision course with the National Championship.

With the Hurricanes on the hunt for another CB in the Class of 2020, an offer went out Dec. 20 to Ocilla (Ga.) Irwin County DB Jamorri Colson.He currently lists over 20 scholarships.The Miami offer...

