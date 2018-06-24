The Florida State rankings, like all state rankings, are a work in progress. Class of 2020 prospects are yet to play a down of their junior season, so things here are fluid. What’s not fluid, however, is the fact that 2020 is shaping up to be an incredible year at wide receiver inside the Sunshine State. Three of the top five players in the state will play wideout on the next level. It’s a fact to keep in mind as we introduce the top five below. 2020 POSITION RANKINGS | 2020 RIVALS250 2019 STATE RANKINGS: Mid-Atlantic states rankings | Southeast states | Midwest states | Texas | Florida | West

1. LEONARD MANUEL

The No. 1 player in the Sunshine State has the size and athleticism to live up to his five-star ranking. Manuel battled small, nagging injuries this offseason, so all eyes will be on him at the Rivals100 Five-Star Challenge, as most expect the touted prospect to turn in a dominant performance to defend his ranking. Manuel was once committed to Miami, but has backed off that pledge. These days, he’s interested in schools such as Georgia and Florida and Florida State, in addition to the Hurricanes.

2. FRED DAVIS

Fred Davis Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

Davis wasn’t a national recruit at the start of the off-season, but that has since changed. Davis used the off-season to show that he’s more than just length and speed, as he’s spent the spring covering older, FBS-bound defensive backs. Davis’ upside is off the charts, and he continues to make strides toward reaching his potential. The five-star defensive back lists scholarship offers from a host of major programs, but Miami seems to hold a slight edge at this early juncture. Expect Alabama, Florida and others to be involved down the road.

3. MARCUS ROSEMY

Rosemy has impressive size and is a key cog at one of the most talent-rich high schools in America. He was impressive on the camp circuit and is no stranger to high-level competition. The receiver’s long arms allow him to play bigger than his 6-foot-1 frame, but his calling card is an ability to create separation downfield. Rosemy has named no favorite in the process, but holds double-digit offers. Schools such as Miami, Florida State, Georgia, Penn State and Ohio State have already made things official.

4. AVANTAE WILLIAMS

Williams is listed as an athlete, but is beginning to look more appealing as a defensive back. His calling card is his speed, which allows him to close in hurry. Now back at Deland High school after a stint at IMG Academy, Williams’ recruitment is starting to take shape. A one-time Miami commit, the four-star prospect recently visited Florida State, Michigan and a couple of others, but he seems especially high on Florida and Miami. There’s no telling wehre he might land come signing day, but the year ahead will likely see Williams narrow his list.

5. MARC BRITT

A longtime Miami commit, Britt is unlikely to change to change his mind. In Britt, Miami gets a wideout who has solid size and a proven track record of creating separation against other top-flight prospects. Britt continues to get bigger and will have a chance to show how he stacks up against the best defensive backs in his class and 2019 during the upcoming Rivals Five-Star Challenge. Britt’s recruitment may well get interesting again down the line, but things are quiet for now.

RIVALS RANKINGS WEEK