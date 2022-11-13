No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost -- including two big upsets in the Pac-12.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU, and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.

Home losses by Oregon (to Washington) and UCLA (to Arizona) shook up the rest of the top 10. No. 6 LSU and No. 7 USC each moved up a spot.

The ACC

Clemson moved up three spots to reenter the top 10 at No. 9. The Tigers defeated Louisville 31-16 at home. Clemson hosts Miami next week at 3:30 PM Eastern on ESPN.