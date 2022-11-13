News More News
New AP Poll: ACC down to three teams, outside shot at playoff

No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost -- including two big upsets in the Pac-12.

For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.

No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 TCU, and No. 5 Tennessee held their spots after victories Saturday, with only the Horned Frogs facing a real challenge. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Tennessee won by a combined 203-60 against conference opponents.

Home losses by Oregon (to Washington) and UCLA (to Arizona) shook up the rest of the top 10. No. 6 LSU and No. 7 USC each moved up a spot.

The ACC

Clemson moved up three spots to reenter the top 10 at No. 9. The Tigers defeated Louisville 31-16 at home. Clemson hosts Miami next week at 3:30 PM Eastern on ESPN.

North Carolina, the conference's only other one-loss team, officially clinched the Coastal Division with a tight 36-34 win over Wake Forest. The Tar Heels moved up two spots to number 13.

The Heels and Tigers are locked into the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte.

North Carolina State is unranked for the first time this season after the Wolfpack were upset at home by Boston College.

Florida

Florida State won its third straight game blowing out Syracuse 38-3. FSU moves up five spots to 20th in the nation. The Noles defeated its last three opponents 124-22.

Central Florida the only other team from Florida ranked in the top 25, moved up five spots to No. 17 with its 38-31 win over No. 21 Tulane.

CONFERENCE CALL

The Ducks and Bruins getting toppled crushed the Pac-12's hopes of putting a team in the College Football Playoff. One consolation prize: The conference now has more ranked teams than it has since Sept. 15, 2019.

Pac-12: 6 (Nos. 7, 10, 12, 15, 16, 25) SEC: 5 (Nos. 1, 5, 6, 8, 14) ACC: 3 (Nos. 9, 13, 20) American: 3 (Nos. 17, 21, 22) Big Ten: 3 (Nos. 2, 3, 11) Big 12: 3 (Nos. 4, 19, 24) Sun Belt: 1 (No. 23) Independent: 1 (No. 18)

