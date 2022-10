Miami was off this week but there were two ranked versus ranked matchups that took place in the ACC Saturday.

Clemson defeated NC State 30-20 to remain ranked 5tth in the country. The Wolfpack dropped down four spots to 14th.

Wake Forest went down to Tallahassee and came away with a 31-21 victory over Florida State. The Demon Deacons moved up seven spots to 15th while the Seminoles dropped out of the poll.

The state of Florida has zero teams ranked in the Top 25.

Undefeated Syracuse is the only other ACC team ranked this week as they shut out FCS Wagner 59-0 and Pitt surprisingly lost to unranked Georgia Tech.

With the Panthers dropped from the poll Clemson is the only ranked team remaining on Miami's schedule.

Slight shake-up in the top four as Alabama is now the top-ranked team. Georgia won unconvincingly against unranked Missouri and Bama pulled out a win over Arkansas despite losing the reigning Heisman trophy winner in quarterback Bryce Young.

Ohio State and Michigan remain ranked at 3rd and 4th respectively with wins over Rutgers and Iowa.