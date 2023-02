Despite a crushing loss to Florida State on Saturday, Miami remains firm in the latest release of top-25 schools by the associated press. The Hurricanes drop three spots to 16th in the poll released Monday.

Miami is one of three ACC teams ranked in the AP Poll this week with Virginia ranked 13th, and Pittsburgh ranked 25th. Virginia dropped seven spots after two straight losses to Boston College and North Carolina. Pitt jumps in the top-25 this week after winning eight of their last nine games.