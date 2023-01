Miami (15-4, 6-3) continues its success at home last week with a win over Syracuse (13-7, 6-3) but lose on the road to Duke (14-5, 5-3). As a result, Miami drops three spots to 20th in the nation. Virginia (15-3, 7-2) remains the only top ten from the ACC coming in ranked 7th this week. Finally recognized as a top 25 team, Clemson (16-4, 8-1) is ranked 24th as the last conference team.

The Hurricanes remain the top team in Florida but are ranked just one spot over Florida Atlantic ( 19-1, 9-0). Purdue (19-1, 8-1) is the new top-ranked team in the nation this week after previous number-one Houston (18-2, 6-1) was upset by Temple (12-9, 6-2). Houston dropped to third and Alabama (17-2, 7-0) is ranked second this week. Miami continues its schedule Tuesday as they travel to Tallahassee to take on Florida State (7-13, 5-4). The tip is set for 7:00 PM EST and will be televised on ESPNU.