Last week Miami (18-5, 9-4) registered wins against Virginia Tech (14-9, 4-8) at home and Clemson (18-6, 10-3) on the road . As a result, the Canes jump up four spots to no. 19 in the nation.

Virginia (17-4, 9-3) is the only ACC team ranked ahead of Miami at 8th in the nation. The Hurricanes defeated the Cavaliers 66-64 at home on December 20th. The Tigers currently sit at the top of the ACC standings with a 10-3 conference record, but Clemson, previously ranked 20th, was essentially knocked out of the polls with the loss to Miami.

NC State is the only other conference team ranked this week, coming in at 22nd in the nation. The Hurricanes will not face the Wolfpack this season.