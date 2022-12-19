Miami moves up in the rankings after its win over St. Francis on Saturday. Miami is now ranked 22nd in both the AP jumping up three spots from last week and the Coaches Poll. The Hurricanes are now 11-1 and 2-0 in the ACC. Miami’s No. 22 position in the Coaches Poll is its highest by that outlet since placing No. 19 on Jan. 8, 2018. The conference has three teams ranked in the Top 25 this week with Virginia (6th) and Duke (14th) as the other two schools.

Miami faces its toughest task yet facing the 6th-ranked Cavaliers Tuesday night at the Watsco Center. Virginia suffered its first loss of the season losing to now 3rd-ranked Houston. Virginia was ranked the second-ranked team in the country prior to the loss. Purdue is now the top-ranked team in the country with UConn as the only other school to receive first-place votes.

The matchup between Miami and Virginia will be the first ranked-versus-ranked contest between two ACC schools in 22 months. The tip is scheduled for 8:30 PM Eastern and will be televised on ACC Network.