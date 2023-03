The Miami Hurricanes (24-6, 15-5) basketball team moved up two spots to No. 14 in this week's AP poll. The Canes won the regular-season championship by defeating Pittsburgh on Saturday. The win granted Miami its second regular season title in program history and the number-one seed in the ACC tournament.

Virginia (23-6, 15-5), shared the conference title with Miami but remains ranked ahead of UM at no. 13 despite the Hurricanes defeating the Cavaliers earlier this season. Duke (23-8, 14-6) is the only other ACC team ranked in the top 25 this week.