New AP Poll: Miami Moves Up Two Spots, ACC With Three Teams Ranked
Miami (13-1, 4-0) moved up two spots to 12th in this week's AP Poll. The Canes came from behind on the road against Notre Dame to improve to 13 wins on the season last week. Losses from Arkansas and Baylor allowed the Hurricanes to move up in the poll.
Miami is one of three ACC teams ranked in the AP poll along with Virginia (11th) (10-2, 2-1) and Duke (11-3, 2-1) 16th. North Carolina (9-5, 1-2) was dropped from the poll after losing to Pitt (7-1, 3-0) last week. Pitt, Clemson (11-3, 3-0), and the Hurricanes are the only teams undefeated in the conference.
Purdue, undefeated, remains the number-one team in the nation
Isaiah Wong leads the team in points with 17.1 per game and assists with 4.4 per game. Norchad Omier leads the team in rebounds with 9.6 per contest.
Miami stays on the road this week and will face Georgia Tech on Wednesday, tip set for 7:00 PM eastern.
Talk with Miami fans on Canes Talk and Inside Canes Hoops
• Subscribe to the Storm Tracker Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, and Spotify
• Subscribe to the Canes County YouTube Channel
• Follow us on Twitter: @Canes_County, @BenjaminRivals, @TheCribSouthFLA, @AnthonyYero1, and @MichaelYero
• Follow us on Instagram: @Canes.County
Follow us on Facebook