Miami is one of three ACC teams ranked in the AP poll along with Virginia (11th) (10-2, 2-1) and Duke (11-3, 2-1) 16th. North Carolina (9-5, 1-2) was dropped from the poll after losing to Pitt (7-1, 3-0) last week. Pitt, Clemson (11-3, 3-0), and the Hurricanes are the only teams undefeated in the conference.

Purdue, undefeated, remains the number-one team in the nation

Isaiah Wong leads the team in points with 17.1 per game and assists with 4.4 per game. Norchad Omier leads the team in rebounds with 9.6 per contest.

Miami stays on the road this week and will face Georgia Tech on Wednesday, tip set for 7:00 PM eastern.