CORAL GABLES, Fla. – The University of Miami men’s basketball team is nationally ranked for the 14th consecutive week.

Miami (25-7, 15-5 ACC) checks in at No. 16 in the season's final Associated Press Top 25 Poll and holds the No. 15 position in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll. This is the 11th time in the last 12 weeks the Hurricanes are ranked top-20 in both polls, and the eighth time they are top-15 in at least one.

The No. 16 spot is the fifth-highest finish in the AP Poll—there is no release after the NCAA Tournament—in program history. Miami placed fifth in 2013, co-No. 10 in 2015-16, No. 10 in 1998-99, and No. 10 in 1959-60 (post-NCAA Tournament release).