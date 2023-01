Miami is the 23rd-ranked team in the country and is one of three ACC teams in this week's poll. Virginia (16-3, 8-3) (6th) remains as the only top-ten team from the conference, and Clemson (18-4, 10-1) (20th) is the other ranked team ahead of the Hurricanes.

FAU (21-1, 11-0) is the only other ranked team from the state of Florida coming in ranked 19th.

Miami hosts Virginia Tech (13-8, 3-7) Tuesday night with the tip scheduled for 7:00 PM and will be televised on ESPNU. Miami goes on the road to take on Clemson Saturday at 3:00 PM on ACC Network.