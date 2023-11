The Hurricanes (6-3) dropped its third game of the year, losing to NC State 20-6. Miami received zero votes.

ACC conference teams Florida State (4th) (9-0) and Louisville (11th) (8-1) remain ranked in the top 25 for week ten.

FSU remains undefeated and clinched a spot in the ACC Championship game with a 24-7 win over Pitt on Saturday.

Louisville dominated Virginia Tech with a 34-3 win.

FSU and Louisville are the remaining ranked teams on Miami's schedule, and will face both teams in back-to-back weeks.

Hurricanes will travel to Tallahassee to battle the Seminoles in primetime this Saturday.

See full AP Poll here.