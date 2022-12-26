New AP Poll: Miami Vaults Up To No. 14, Highest Ranking In Five Years
The University of Miami men’s basketball team jumped eight spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week.
In addition, the Hurricanes moved up six places to No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.
For Miami (12-1, 3-0 ACC), the rise comes after knocking off then-sixth-ranked Virginia, 66-64, Tuesday night at the Watsco Center.
Head coach Jim Larrañaga’s team went from 208 points in the AP Poll to 658 this week and from 150 points in the Coaches Poll to now 290, an increase of 140-plus in each.
The Hurricanes’ No. 14 AP ranking is their highest since placing sixth on Dec. 18, 2017, and their first top-15 position since coming in at No. 15 on Jan. 1, 2018. Meanwhile, Miami’s No. 16 spot in the Coaches Poll matches its spot on the final 2021-22 list after its run to the Elite Eight.
Miami questionably is still ranked behind Virginia (13th) after defeating them Tuesday night 66-64 at home. Aside from the Canes and Cavs, the ACC has four teams ranked in the conference in the AP poll with Duke (17th) and North Carolina. The Cavaliers and Blue Devils remain ranked higher than the Hurricanes in the Coaches poll at 12th and 14th.
Purdue and UConn are the top two teams in both polls.
Miami resumes action Wednesday at 8 p.m. with its non-conference finale against Vermont, live on ACC Network from the Watsco Center.
Courtesy of Alex Schwartz of Miami Athletics
