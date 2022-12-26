The University of Miami men’s basketball team jumped eight spots to No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll this week.

In addition, the Hurricanes moved up six places to No. 16 in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

For Miami (12-1, 3-0 ACC), the rise comes after knocking off then-sixth-ranked Virginia, 66-64, Tuesday night at the Watsco Center.

Head coach Jim Larrañaga’s team went from 208 points in the AP Poll to 658 this week and from 150 points in the Coaches Poll to now 290, an increase of 140-plus in each.

The Hurricanes’ No. 14 AP ranking is their highest since placing sixth on Dec. 18, 2017, and their first top-15 position since coming in at No. 15 on Jan. 1, 2018. Meanwhile, Miami’s No. 16 spot in the Coaches Poll matches its spot on the final 2021-22 list after its run to the Elite Eight.