New group of freshmen set to report today, begin classes this week
The Hurricane roster will get an influx of new faces for the spring, and here's the latest on who is reporting this semester from the signees:
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news