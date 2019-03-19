New commit drawn to UM tradition, but still a battle ahead
Amite (La.) High School Daran Branch called up coach Blake Baker on Monday night and gave him some news.“I’m committing, coach,” Branch told him.The reaction?“They were super excited,” Branch said....
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news