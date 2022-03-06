New DE Coach Rod Wright arrives in time for start of spring drills

The man who filled Mario Cristobal's last coaching slot has arrived in time for Monday's start of spring practice.

Wright, who will work alongside defensive line coach Joe Salave'a. just wrapped up his fourth season at the University of Texas-San Antonio, and was promoted to co-defensive coordinator in Jan., 2021 after serving as run game coordinator and defensive line coach in 2020. Prior to that, he coached the D line during the 2019 campaign.

This past season the UTSA defense averaged allowing 24.6 points and 372.7 yards per game, and the team had a school record 33 sacks in 14 games. The Roadrunners also were one of the best in the FBS in creating turnovers with 25 takeaways to rank 10th in the nation, and first-team all-conference performer Clarence Hicks had a program-record 10.5 sacks. For the season, the defense held four opponents to fewer than 200 yards. Seven teams failed to gain 100 yards on the ground and three offenses posted 52 or fewer passing yards against the Roadrunners.

Under Wright's tutelage, a total of 10 defenders were chosen for the All-Conference USA Team. The defense helped UTSA to a 12-2 record in 2021, the most wins and best winning percentage (.857) in program history. The Roadrunners won their first conference title with a 49-41 victory over WKU in the C-USA Championship Game, were nationally ranked (as high as No. 15) for the first time and made their second straight and third overall bowl appearance when they met San Diego State in the Tropical Smoothie Cafe Frisco Bowl.

Wright played a key role on the defensive staff in 2020 as well, including helping to coordinate the defense during the last two months of the campaign. The Roadrunners finished with a 7-5 record, a second-place finish in Conference USA’s West Division with a 5-2 mark and an appearance in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. UTSA led C-USA in sacks (25), tackles for loss (85), interceptions (11), takeaways (19) and turnover margin (+7). In fact, the Roadrunners ranked in the top 30 nationally in five categories — 19th in turnovers gained, 23rd in passes intercepted, 25th in fumbles recovered (8), 26th in turnover margin and 29th in tackles for loss per game (7.1).

In his first year with the Roadrunners in 2019, Wright's defensive line helped UTSA break three of the program's single-season records and one single-game mark. The defense shattered the previous standard for tackles for loss in a season with 96 and also set new marks for sacks (2.2) and tackles for loss (8.0) per game. UTSA led Conference USA and ranked sixth nationally in tackles for loss per game.

Wright, a former All-America defensive lineman at Texas, came to San Antonio from East Carolina, where he was the Pirates’ defensive line coach for the 2018 season. The defense broke the American Athletic Conference (AAC) single-game record for tackles for loss with 15 against Old Dominion and eclipsed the school and league single-season marks with 105 TFL that season.

Under his tutelage at ECU, defensive end Nate Harvey was named AAC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference after posting 63 tackles, 25.5 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, four quarterback hurries, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Harvey broke the school and AAC single-season TFL record and also matched set the conference single-season sacks standard in 2018.

Prior to his time at East Carolina, Wright spent four years at Sam Houston State. During his tenure, the Bearkats posted a 46-12 overall record, a 31-4 Southland Conference mark, reached the semifinals of the NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision playoffs three times and the quarterfinals in another year. He also helped Sam Houston State to a pair of conference titles and top-five national ranking all four seasons.

Under Wright's tutelage, Sam Houston State defensive lineman P.J. Hall earned a spot on more than 10 All-America teams, including the Associated Press squad. He was a three-time finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which is symbolic of FCS Defensive Player-of-the-Year honors. He ranked among the nation's top 10 with 19.0 tackles for loss as a senior and finished his career with a school- and FCS-record 84.0 TFLs before being selected by the Oakland Raiders in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Wright was invited to participate in the prestigious NFL Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship during the summers of 2016 and ‘17, observing and learning in camp with the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers, respectively.

Prior to joining the Sam Houston State staff in February 2014, Wright worked a combined three seasons as a student assistant and defensive special assistant for Texas beginning in 2011.

A standout defensive lineman for Texas from 2002 to 2005, Wright collected All-America and All-Big 12 honors for Mack Brown and played a key role to help UT capture the 2005 BCS National Championship at the Rose Bowl. In all, he enjoyed seven bowl appearances as either a player or coach while with the Longhorns.

Drafted by Miami, Wright played four years in the NFL for the Dolphins. He later suited up for the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League and the Dallas Vigilantes of the Arena Football League. As a prep athlete at Alief Hastings High School in Houston, he was a Parade All-American and an all-state performer.

Now his next stop is Miami.

Among the group he will work with at UM?

Well he will be charged with developing a couple of highly touted new signees - Cyrus Moss and Nyjalik Kelly. And Jabari Ishmael and Thomas Davis are second-year ends who are looking to step up.

There's also some talent with the returning more experienced ends.

That group includes Chantz Williams and Jahfari Harvey, who have the most returning experience. While neither have done much so far in their Cane careers, they have plenty of potential. And transfer Jacob Lichtenstein could play end or tackle while sophomore Quentin Williams also hopes to have something to say about the end competition.

With starters Deandre Johnson and Zach McCloud gone this will be one of the more interesting positions to watch this spring and beyond.