Only eight players from Washington D.C. have been rated as five-star prospects over the years but now we can add one more to that list thanks to Dylan Stewart.

If you ask Stewart, he'll say it doesn't matter much to him but "I guess it does in a way because not many five-stars come out of D.C."

Don't be fooled by Stewart's humility. He's one of the elite prospects in the 2024 recruiting class.