CaneSport.com

The New Miami Hurricane Club Kickoff Party: See it for yourself
Here’s what The New Miami looks like in a nutshell, at least based on Manny Diaz and his staff’s inaugural Hurricane Club spring kickoff party at The Wharf on the Miami River Thursday: The coaches rolling in on a yacht to a horde of fans waiting by the dock.
Diaz throwing up the U from the top deck before mingling with the gathered throng.
And fans yelled things like “motion” and “no more clap” in the direction of new coordinator Dan Enos as he disembarked.
There was chest-bumping as coaches were introduced, and Diaz gave an inspired talk ... with "talk" perhaps not being quite the right word - it was more like a hoarse yelling from the frenetic coach.
The excitement was palpable, and eventually the party moved under the roof, where Voice of the Canes Joe Zagacki introduced Manny Diaz to the boisterous crowd that periodically broke into shouts of “It’s Great … To Be … A Miami Hurricane” and “C-A-N-E-S” chants with help from Sebastian.
Diaz’s message?
He began talking about The U’s 30 for 30 series.
“How about the U Part III?” he said to cheers
Diaz recognized the former players at the event - “this program belongs to the former players at the University of Miami,” the coach said, then listing off several former coaches.
Diaz later said he knows the City of Miami wants a winner. And he plans to bring that back to UM. He spoke about “the road map” to championships from the past. And how this team has to “establish physical dominance” as those past teams did.
“When you hear `The New Miami,’ it’s not just a hashtag, something that sounds good on social media,” Diaz said. “I’m here to tell you tonight it’s real. It’s something you can feel, and in the fall that you will see.”
Diaz said along with physical toughness that the team has to establish “mental toughness.”
“Fight to the end for all things,” he said. “That’s what we will show you this fall and beyond.”
And then there’s this word: “Swag.”
“Who else has this, who else is here doing this?” Diaz said after mentioning `swag,’ gesturing around to the river and the entire scene.
“You know what, that’s Miami - people come here from all over the country. … We’re passionate people,” Diaz said. “And the Miami Hurricanes - we have to have enthusiasm, celebrate with our teammates.”
He said that begins in practice, mentioning the upcoming scrimmage on Saturday, the Spring Game and looking ahead to the season opener vs. the Gators.
"If we say `It's Great To Be A Miami Hurricane' we have to mean it," Diaz said. "To those that are on top, they won't be on top for long. The Miami Hurricanes are on their way back!"
The bottom line message?
Simple.
“We have to have a team that competes,” Diaz said. “We want to win rings here at Miami."
Diaz stressed the goal is what it always used to be: National titles.
"Ring No. 6," he said in a half-yell.
"No. 6! No. 6! No. 6! No. 6!" the fans chanted in unison.
There you have it.
Welcome to The New Miami.