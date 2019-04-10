CaneSport.com

Here’s what The New Miami looks like in a nutshell, at least based on Manny Diaz and his staff’s inaugural Hurricane Club spring kickoff party at The Wharf on the Miami River Thursday: The coaches rolling in on a yacht to a horde of fans waiting by the dock.

Diaz throwing up the U from the top deck before mingling with the gathered throng.

And fans yelled things like “motion” and “no more clap” in the direction of new coordinator Dan Enos as he disembarked.

There was chest-bumping as coaches were introduced, and Diaz gave an inspired talk ... with "talk" perhaps not being quite the right word - it was more like a hoarse yelling from the frenetic coach.

The excitement was palpable, and eventually the party moved under the roof, where Voice of the Canes Joe Zagacki introduced Manny Diaz to the boisterous crowd that periodically broke into shouts of “It’s Great … To Be … A Miami Hurricane” and “C-A-N-E-S” chants with help from Sebastian.

Diaz’s message?

He began talking about The U’s 30 for 30 series.

“How about the U Part III?” he said to cheers

Diaz recognized the former players at the event - “this program belongs to the former players at the University of Miami,” the coach said, then listing off several former coaches.

Diaz later said he knows the City of Miami wants a winner. And he plans to bring that back to UM. He spoke about “the road map” to championships from the past. And how this team has to “establish physical dominance” as those past teams did.

“When you hear `The New Miami,’ it’s not just a hashtag, something that sounds good on social media,” Diaz said. “I’m here to tell you tonight it’s real. It’s something you can feel, and in the fall that you will see.”