News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-01-08 08:27:09 -0600') }} football Edit

New name at DB finalizing Miami Hurricanes official visit plans

Matt Shodell • CaneSport
Managing Editor
@canesport

Stone Mountain (GA) Stephenson DB Javier Morton is in the process of setting up his Miami Hurricanes official visit.Morton’s father, Devaughn, tells CaneSport that UM has floated Jan. 17 and Jan. 2...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}