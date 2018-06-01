Ticker
{{content.title}}
premium-icon
Edit
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-01 14:12:49 -0500') }} football Edit

New offer out for 4-star Georgia athlete: Canes "fit in real well"

Aq1jzvw3ohv90r6jxbg0
Chad Simmons
Matt Shodell • CaneSport.com
@canesport
Managing Editor

Hoganville (Ga.) Callaway High School Class of 2020 athlete Cartavious "Tank" Bigsby landed a Miami scholarship offer May 31.“I have 40 offers,” Bigsby said, adding “Miami’s a good school, they fit...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}