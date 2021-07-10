New point guard Moore looking to provide spark to Miami hoops

New Miami point guard Charlie Moore is going to be able to write a book about using the transfer portal one day. Miami is his fourth school - he previously also played at DePaul (2019-2021), California (2016-17) and Kansas (2018-19), and he sat out in 2017-18 after transferring.

But Moore thinks he has finally found the perfect landing spot in Miami, where he is drawing practice court raves and will be the pilot Jim Larranaga has been looking for.

“I feel like we have some great players here that are looking forward to winning this year and just feel like it was the best city for me,” Moore said. “It has been different circumstances everywhere I went. With Cal, my coach left. I felt like I could get closer to home. Help my dad. Kansas, as well my dad and my mom, once again. I feel like everything's been family oriented, and I ended up at DePaul last year, closer to home where my mom and dad, I was able to help them out a lot. I feel like things got better at home and now I'm here at Miami.

“I’m looking forward to help this team do big things, help us win games and bring my competitive spirit here, my passing ability, my quickness and my scoring ability, as well, to help us win games. I'm looking forward to this year and I feel like we can do something special here.”

After this past season at DePaul, Moore briefly considered turning pro before opting for another year of college. He averaged 14.4 pts and 4.2 assists per game this past season as a senior. The prior year he averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 assists.

Moore entered the transfer portal after DePaul coach Dave Leitao was fired, and this past season Moore hit on 40.7 percent of his shots from the field. The 5-11, 180-pounder also converted 28 of 81 three-pointers (34.6 percent) and was a 76 percent free throw shooter.

Former starting point guard Chris Lykes had more of a scoring mentality. But Miami was never able to win with him. Lykes was exciting to watch. But he was a defensive liability because of his size.

In Moore, the Hurricanes are hoping they've found a guy the team can rally around.

“Charlie Moore, he's a great point guard,” fellow guard Isaiah Wong said. “He gets players involved. He's a really true point guard and he can play defense at the other end. Really, we got a good pickup for Miami with Charlie.”