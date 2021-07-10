New point guard Moore looking to provide spark to Miami hoops
New Miami point guard Charlie Moore is going to be able to write a book about using the transfer portal one day. Miami is his fourth school - he previously also played at DePaul (2019-2021), California (2016-17) and Kansas (2018-19), and he sat out in 2017-18 after transferring.
But Moore thinks he has finally found the perfect landing spot in Miami, where he is drawing practice court raves and will be the pilot Jim Larranaga has been looking for.
“I feel like we have some great players here that are looking forward to winning this year and just feel like it was the best city for me,” Moore said. “It has been different circumstances everywhere I went. With Cal, my coach left. I felt like I could get closer to home. Help my dad. Kansas, as well my dad and my mom, once again. I feel like everything's been family oriented, and I ended up at DePaul last year, closer to home where my mom and dad, I was able to help them out a lot. I feel like things got better at home and now I'm here at Miami.
“I’m looking forward to help this team do big things, help us win games and bring my competitive spirit here, my passing ability, my quickness and my scoring ability, as well, to help us win games. I'm looking forward to this year and I feel like we can do something special here.”
After this past season at DePaul, Moore briefly considered turning pro before opting for another year of college. He averaged 14.4 pts and 4.2 assists per game this past season as a senior. The prior year he averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 assists.
Moore entered the transfer portal after DePaul coach Dave Leitao was fired, and this past season Moore hit on 40.7 percent of his shots from the field. The 5-11, 180-pounder also converted 28 of 81 three-pointers (34.6 percent) and was a 76 percent free throw shooter.
Former starting point guard Chris Lykes had more of a scoring mentality. But Miami was never able to win with him. Lykes was exciting to watch. But he was a defensive liability because of his size.
In Moore, the Hurricanes are hoping they've found a guy the team can rally around.
“Charlie Moore, he's a great point guard,” fellow guard Isaiah Wong said. “He gets players involved. He's a really true point guard and he can play defense at the other end. Really, we got a good pickup for Miami with Charlie.”
When Moore decided to come to Miami, he didn't know who was going to be coming back. Wong and Kam McGusty were testing the NBA waters and Lykes (Arkansas), center Nysier Brooks (Ole Miss), forward Earl Timberlake (Memphis), Elijah Olaniyi went back to Stony Brook and forward Matt Cross transferred to Louisville during the season.
But the roster is now whole again. The transfers have been replaced by Moore, George Mason wing Jordan Miller and incoming freshmen Jakai Robinson and Wooga Poplar. Wong and McGusty decided to return for one more season and join fellow returning players Harlond Beverly (guard average 6.7 PPG), Anthony Walker (forward averaged 9.6 PPG), Sam Waardenburg (forward missed season with injury), Deng Gak (center averaged 2.2 PPG, 3.1 RPG) and Rodney Miller (center missed all but five games due to injury).
And Miami is still holding out hope that it can win the battle with Kentucky and the NBA G-League for Jalen Duren, a center who is one of the nation's top recruits.
“I'm excited,” Moore said. “We've got great players, Zay and Kam, they bring a lot to the table. I feel like I said, it's only going to make the team better and for us to be more competitive on the court.”
Moore has also begun bonding with Larranaga and Miami’s coaching staff.
“The coaches are great,” Moore said. “They are very hands on. They are always communicating with us and always in the gym with us. I feel like those guys are top tier and with the backcourt, Kam and Zay, a couple more guys, Wooga, we all been playing almost every day with each other.
“So it's just gaining that trust and learning how to play with each other and I feel like it has been going pretty well so far. I'm just happy to get on the floor with these great players, showcase our skills.”
As Moore develops chemistry with his new teammates he will be able to focus more on his own game. He has learned a little something new in all his prior stops and knows what is at the top of his priority list for his one season in the ACC at Miami.
“Just controlling my emotions,” Moore said. “You know, just doing what's best for the team. Feel like if you're doing what's best for the team, everything else will fall back and be great for us and everybody will benefit doing so.
“I feel like I learned a lot from each place. I just gain it and put it into my mental and just try to use it for the rest of my basketball career.”
The transition to living in Miami has been relatively easy. Moore had been to South Florida twice before on vacations.
"I've been here for about three weeks now," Moore said. "I like it a lot, just waking up in Miami. It's a great feeling, coming from Chicago.
"I'm looking forward it to it more when it's January and February, when it's freezing cold in Chicago, I'm going to be waking up to hot weather. That's a great feeling. I'm excited. I'm happy I'm here."