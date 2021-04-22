New teams emerging for Rivals100 CB Julian Humphrey
It’s been a productive offseason thus far for Rivals100 cornerback Julian Humphrey, who is setting new marks running track seemingly every time he takes his mark.Humphrey, tabbed as the nation’s No...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news