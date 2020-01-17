New UM OL coach attends 6 a.m. Columbus practice, hands out "dream offer"
It was 6 a.m. this morning that Miami Columbus High School OL Ryan Rodriguez showed up for practice before school.Waiting for him: Miami Hurricanes new OL coach Garin Justice.Before the session end...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news