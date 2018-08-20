The University of Miami and adidas today revealed their new environmentally-conscious alternate uniforms for the 2018 season – the first-ever football uniforms featuring repurposed and upcycled materials created in partnership with Parley For The Oceans.

The Hurricanes will wear the uniforms for their season opener against Louisiana State University at the 2018 AdvoCare Classic at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Sept. 2.

Creating a unique look for the Canes, the Miami x Parley A1 uniform features “The U’s” home jersey orange colorway that is accompanied by accents that are an ode to the cause to end plastic pollution of the oceans. The jersey sleeve caps and the stripes white pants feature a wave print that fuses Miami’s signature dark green with the EQT green colorway that adidas x Parley has become synonymous with. Subliminal tonal palm trees on the sides of the jersey pay homage to South Floridian landscapes and the environment that enriches the biodiverse local ecosystem. The literal thread tying the Miami jersey to Parley is continued in a green stitched pattern within the white block numbers.

“Our players and staff are excited to wear the new adidas Parley jerseys and gear for our season opener. We’re also excited that adidas and Parley are teaming up with UM to help promote sustainability around the world,” head football coach Mark Richt said. “Community service has always been an integral part of our football program, and this partnership with adidas and Parley helps us continue those efforts.”

Starting August 27, the Miami x Parley A1 uniforms will be auctioned off with the proceeds going to the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science to launch a fund for educational research.

Each fall, the Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science welcomes 100-plus undergraduate students who are eager to begin their studies in the marine sciences. To enhance and expand the first year experience, Rosenstiel will develop a fund from the adidas/Parley auction proceeds that will provide the resources to support a one-day "research at sea" cruise for all first-year students aboard the research vessel F.G. Walton Smith. The cruise will provide a hands-on experiential learning opportunity that has never before been available for the first-year students.

"The Miami Hurricanes are thrilled to partner with adidas and Parley to wear the first ever college football uniforms made from repurposed Parley materials,” director of athletics Blake James said. “The City of Miami – and the University of Miami – are forever linked to the ocean. Our Rosenstiel School of Marine and Atmospheric Science on Virginia Key is one of the world’s foremost centers for oceanographic and atmospheric research.