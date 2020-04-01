Newly minted four-star Aaron Wilson just transferred to powerhouse Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances at the beginning of the year. The class of 2022 defensive end was getting acclimated to his new school and teammates before the COVID-19 pandemic forced him to return home in the Orlando area.

Momentum in Wilson’s recruitment picked up quickly while at St. Frances and working out with the team. Offers from some of the top programs began flowing in for him. Wilson is trying to take it all in stride but at least one offer caught him off guard.